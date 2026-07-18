Deuba faction prepares to launch new party

Kathmandu, July 18: The faction of former Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has concluded that the possibility of reunification with party president Gagan Thapa has all but disappeared.

A meeting of the faction’s senior leaders held at its contact office in Chundevi decided to prepare for a national gathering to be held between July 24 and 29.

Speaking after the meeting, leader Min Bahadur Bishwakarma accused the party establishment of making no serious effort to reach a compromise, saying the faction had now begun preparing to pursue a new course.

According to him, decisions on the leadership, ideology, party constitution, organizational structure, name, and election symbol of a proposed new party will be made in phases in the coming days.

People’s News Monitoring Service.