Court finds hospital, doctor negligent in maternal death, orders Rs 3.9 million compensation

Kathmandu, July 18: The Consumer Court has found Everest Hospital and gynaecologist Dr Jyotsna Sharma Tiwari negligent in the treatment of Manita Sharma of Gothatar, Kathmandu, who died during childbirth, and has ordered them to pay a total compensation of Rs 3.9 million to the victim’s family.

In its verdict issued on Thursday, the court directed Everest Hospital to pay Rs 3 million and Dr Tiwari Rs 900,000. The case was filed by the deceased’s husband, Subash Parajuli, who alleged medical negligence and sought compensation.

According to court spokesperson Homanath Kandel, the ruling was based on shortcomings in the treatment process. The court concluded that Manita, who had severe pre-eclampsia, was not administered magnesium sulphate before surgery, despite it being a standard preventive treatment. Instead, the medication was given only after the Caesarean section, a lapse the court described as a serious medical error.

The court also held that both the hospital and the doctor failed to take adequate precautions despite signs that the patient’s condition could become critical. It ruled that the doctor bore personal responsibility, while the hospital was accountable for institutional and administrative failures.

The verdict states that Manita had been receiving regular prenatal care from Dr Tiwari at Everest Hospital throughout her pregnancy. On December 10, 2024, she was admitted to the hospital after complaining of upper abdominal pain. She underwent a Caesarean section later that day and delivered a baby girl.

Medical records showed that Manita suffered from chronic hypertension and had developed severe pre-eclampsia during pregnancy. Before surgery, her blood pressure was recorded at 180/110. While she was given medication to control blood pressure, magnesium sulphate was not administered until after the operation.

The court sought opinions from medical experts during the hearing. Specialists from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital and Patan Academy of Health Sciences told the court that magnesium sulphate should have been given before surgery, describing it as an established treatment protocol for severe pre-eclampsia and eclampsia. Their opinions supported the court’s finding of negligence.

People’s News Monitoring Service