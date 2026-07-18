Chitwan records deaths of 22 rhinos in one year

Chitwan, July 18: A total of 22 one-horned rhinoceroses died in Chitwan National Park and surrounding national forest areas during the last fiscal year.

According to data up to the end of the fiscal year, 20 rhinos died inside Chitwan National Park, while two died in national forest areas.

Park Information Officer Avinash Thapa Magar said two rhinos were killed by electrocution, while the remaining deaths were due to natural causes. The electrocution incidents occurred in Madi, Chitwan, and near the Lokaha River in Nawalparasi East.

The rhino in Madi died in the buffer zone, while the one in Nawalparasi died in a national forest area. Other rhinos died after getting trapped in swamps, fighting with other rhinos, old age, or after tiger attacks on calves, Thapa Magar said.

In the previous fiscal year, 30 rhinos died from natural causes. Of those, two died in national forest areas, while the rest were recorded inside the national park and its buffer zone.

According to the 2021 national rhino census, Chitwan National Park was home to 694 adult one-horned rhinoceroses.

People’s News Monitoring Service