Special Court registers money laundering case against Paudel

Kathmandu, July 17: Nepal’s anti-money laundering agency has filed a charge sheet against former finance minister and CPN-UML vice chair Bishnu Paudel, bringing one of the country’s senior political figures into a high-profile financial crime case.

The Department of Money Laundering Investigation lodged the case at the Special Court on Thursday against 16 defendants, including six individuals and 10 companies, alleging their involvement in money laundering linked to businessman Deepak Bhatta.

According to a notice issued by the Special Court, Paudel has been accused of acting as an accomplice in the alleged laundering scheme. Investigators have sought the recovery of Rs 209 million from him and requested the confiscation of Rs 634,000 held in his bank account.

The filing of the charge sheet marks the beginning of court proceedings. The Special Court will now examine the evidence presented by the department before deciding whether the accused should stand trial. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

People’s News Monitoring Service