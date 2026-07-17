Govt allows lawmakers to appoint personal secretaries

Kathmandu, July 17: The government has reinstated a long-discontinued provision allowing members of the federal parliament to appoint personal secretaries, restoring a facility that lawmakers had sought for years.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to the schedule of the Federal Parliament Office Bearers and Members’ Remuneration and Facilities Act, 2017, following a proposal from the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. The amendment came into force after its publication in the Nepal Gazette.

With the revised provision now in effect, all members of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly are eligible to appoint one personal secretary each to assist them in carrying out their parliamentary responsibilities.

According to the amended rules, a personal secretary must meet qualifications equivalent to those required for an officer level government position, including at least a bachelor’s degree. The appointees are expected to support lawmakers with legislative research, constituency coordination, correspondence, scheduling, policy analysis and other parliamentary work.

The facility had been withdrawn by a previous government as part of broader efforts to reduce state expenditure and trim government perks. Its removal had drawn criticism from lawmakers, who argued that the growing complexity of legislative work and constituency demands made professional assistance essential.

Government officials say restoring the provision is intended to strengthen the capacity of lawmakers by providing administrative and technical support, enabling them to better scrutinize legislation, engage with constituents and perform oversight of the executive.

The decision is also expected to create several hundred new jobs, as Nepal’s federal parliament has 334 members, including 275 in the House of Representatives and 59 in the National Assembly. If every lawmaker appoints a personal secretary, the move could result in the recruitment of more than 330 qualified staff.

The reinstatement, however, is likely to draw scrutiny over its financial implications at a time when the government is under pressure to curb public spending and improve fiscal discipline. Critics have frequently questioned whether expanding parliamentary benefits is appropriate while the government is pursuing broader administrative reforms and austerity measures.

People’s News Monitoring Service