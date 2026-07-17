Editor-in-Chief and Publisher’s note: People’s Review enters its 36th year

Kathmandu, July 17: It is with great pleasure that we announce the successful completion of 35 years of uninterrupted publication of People’s Review as we proudly enter our 36th year of service.

On this occasion, we also fondly recall that, prior to the launch of People’s Review, the same editorial team published the Nepali-language weekly Samrachana continuously for 12 years. This enduring commitment reflects our longstanding dedication to independent journalism and public discourse.

Sustaining this journey has not always been easy. At a time when our fundamental values are increasingly challenged, remaining steadfast in our commitment to patriotism, the protection of Nepal’s national interests, and the preservation of our national identity has often meant standing against prevailing currents. In an environment marked by growing external influence and competing vested interests, we consciously chose to uphold these principles without compromise. We have never wavered in that commitment, nor have we ever regretted the path we have taken.

We firmly believe that our record speaks for itself. Throughout the past three and a half decades, People’s Review has consistently sought to uphold the principles of truth, independence, and national integrity. These values continue to define our editorial policy and remain the foundation of our publication.

Our global readership has expanded considerably since the launch of our online edition in 1997. Today, our website is updated daily, and our digital edition is accessible to readers around the world through platforms such as NewspaperDirect.com and AsiaNet.com, enabling us to reach an even wider international audience.

As we celebrate this important milestone, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our readers, advertisers, well-wishers, contributors, and all those who have supported us throughout the years. Your confidence, encouragement, and unwavering support have been the cornerstone of our success. We look forward to your continued trust and cooperation as we strive to serve our readers with the same dedication and integrity in the years to come.