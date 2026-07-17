Court orders release of Bishnu Paudel

Kathmandu, July 17: The Special Court has ordered the release of CPN-UML Vice Chair Bishnu Prasad Paudel on general date in a money laundering case.

A joint bench comprising Special Court judges Narayan Prasad Paudel, Dilliratna Shrestha, and Bidur Koirala issued the order today, directing that Paudel be released without being remanded in custody while the case proceeds.

The court issued the detention order following a preliminary hearing on the money laundering charges. Under the order, Paudel will remain free but must appear before the court on scheduled dates as the trial continues.

The Department of Money Laundering Investigation had filed the case against 16 defendants, including six individuals and 10 companies. Paudel has been accused of acting as an accomplice under the Asset (Money) Laundering Prevention Act, 2008, by allegedly helping conceal assets unlawfully acquired by businessman Deepak Bhatt and others and facilitating the concealment of the true source of those assets.

Paudel was arrested on June 22 from Surkhet while attending a party programme.

People’s News Monitoring Service.