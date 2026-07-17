Court grants bail to Bhatta, Agrawal

Kathmandu, July 17: The Kathmandu District Court has ordered the release of businessmen Deepak Bhatta and Sulabh Agrawal on bail in three separate cases. However, both will remain in judicial custody after the Special Court ordered their detention in a money laundering case.

A bench led by Judge Shiva Prasad Acharya issued the bail order on Thursday.

In a case under the Insurance Act, the court asked Agrawal to post bail of Rs 20 million and Bhatta Rs 15 million.

In a separate case under the Securities Act, the Kathmandu District Court ordered Agrawal to furnish Rs 23 million in bail.

In another securities-related case, the Special Court set bail at Rs 15 million for Agrawal and Rs 10 million for Bhatta.

Despite securing bail in these cases, the two businessmen will not be released because they remain in custody under the Special Court’s earlier order in the money laundering case.

People’s News Monitoring Service