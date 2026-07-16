Citizens Bank conducts financial literacy programs across all seven provinces

Kathmandu, July 16: Citizens Bank International Limited has completed various financial literacy and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs across all seven provinces during the current fiscal year 2082/83.

The bank stated that it conducted financial literacy programs through its 148 branch offices with the objective of enhancing financial awareness among the general public.

According to the bank, the programs were carried out through 20 branches in Koshi Province, 21 in Madhesh Province, 43 in Bagmati Province, 13 in Gandaki Province, 32 in Lumbini Province, 9 in Karnali Province, and 10 in Sudurpashchim Province. The initiatives targeted people of different age groups, including women, students, farmers, laborers, and individuals planning to seek foreign employment.

The bank reported that approximately 10,000 people from the target groups received financial education through these programs. Participants were informed about the importance of financial literacy, the risks associated with the growth of digital banking, and cybercrime-related issues.

The bank also encouraged participants to use the formal banking system for cash transactions, fund transfers, remittances, and other financial activities. It believes that wider use of banking services will strengthen the banking system while improving financial knowledge among the public.

Under its corporate social responsibility initiatives, the bank has also been supporting community schools, local health centers, and various organizations. As part of these efforts, it distributed school uniforms and warm sweaters to 196 underprivileged and deserving students of Shree Himjyoti Secondary School, located in Ward No. 4 of Sarlahigadh Municipality, Sarlahi.

The bank, which has received the prestigious “Bank of the Year 2024” and “Bank of the Year 2025” awards, had earlier introduced Nepal’s first Citizens Fonepay Credit Card. Recently, it has also launched new services such as the Citizens Gen-G Savings Account, Citizens Digital Banking Service, and Preferential Savings Account.

People’s News Monitoring Service.