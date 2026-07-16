Bangladesh Embassy observes Martyrs Day



Kathmandu, July 16: Bangladesh Embassy, Kathmandu observed today as the “Shaheed Dibosh-2026” with due solemnity and fervor, commemorating the contribution of the great martyrs who made their supreme sacrifices during the July Mass Uprising, 2024.



The program began with recitation from the holy Quran, reading out of the messages of President and Prime Minister on the significance of the Day followed by the screening of documentaries highlighting the context and significance of the July Movement and finally a special prayer for the departed souls of the martyrs.



A discussion session on the significance of the day was held with the participation from members of the Bangladeshi community, Bangladeshi students studying in Nepal, representatives of think-tanks and research institutions, distinguished guests and some youth representatives from Nepal.



Ambassador Shafiqur Rahman recalled the historic significance of the July Mass Uprising 2024 and paid deep tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of the July fighters in ousting the authoritarian regime in power through a 36 day long- unrest. He mentioned that the July Mass Uprising was an outburst of the people’s long-standing anger against discrimination, corruption, enforced disappearances, killings, deprivation of voting rights, repression and fascist misrule. He especially lauded the role of the youths and the Gen Z students during the July Uprising as the change agent driving transformation in the socio-political landscape of Bangladesh shaping people’s democratic and economic aspirations. He hoped that the spirit of the July Uprising would continue to inspire the nation in its pursuit of peace, justice, and inclusive development.



Pramod Jaiswal, Research Director of Nepali think-tank Nepal Institute for International Cooperation and Engagement (NIICE) and Guest Speaker of Bangladesh University of Professionals and Dr. Foyasal Khan, founder and CEO of Dhaka-based think-tank, Policy House, also spoke on the occasion. Tanvir Ahmed Tarafder, Director of the SARRC Secretariat, also addressed the gathering.



The event was attended by some 80 participants.

People’s News Monitoring Service.