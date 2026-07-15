NIMB CEO Jyoti and Sikhar Insurance CEO Deep bereaved of their mother

Kathmandu, July 15: Jyoti Prakash Pandey, CEO of Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB), and Deep Prakash Pandey, CEO of Shikhar Insurance, have been bereaved of their mother, Indira Pandey.

Mrs. Indira Pandey, 91, passed away on Tuesday morning (July 14). Family sources said that she had long been suffering from respiratory and other health complications.

Mrs. Pandey passed away at Norvic Hospital while undergoing treatment. Her last rites were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat later the same afternoon.

The People’s Review family extends heartfelt condolences to all members of the bereaved family and prays to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

People’s News Monitoring Service.