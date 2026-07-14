The Indubitable Case for Restoring the Shah Monarchy

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

Last week, we elaborated on the machinations of the Indian establishment right from their independence using various ways and means to bring Nepal under their hegemony.

They were fantastic disciples of their English masters, applying the doctrines of divide and rule and indirect rule.

However, their nefarious schemes would not have been possible if they were not able to recruit a veritable army of home-grown traitors to their terrible cause.

If it were not for King Mahendra, Nepal would have passed from the autocratic rule of the Ranas to the hegemonic rule of the Indian Republic.

Until just a short time ago, this army of double-dealers, quislings and fifth-columnists were able to hide their duplicitous behaviour from the general public.

They have sold their souls if not to the devil, then at least to their Indian masters.

They have been kept silent after the Gen Z revolt, but for how long?

These collaborators of the Indian establishment actively undermined Nepal’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At every twist and turn there was a rampart that stood in their way – the citadel of the Shah Monarchy.

Historically, it was evident that the Monarchy stood for the unity of the diverse nation.

Even before the American Declaration of Independence, Prithvi Narayan Shah had enunciated the doctrine of ‘unity in diversity’, albeit in very poetic language – a vast garden of many different flowers of various hues and fragrances!

The Indian establishment had very early recognized that the Nepalese Monarchy stood in the way of their diabolical designs.

They, therefore, worked tirelessly to weaken, and if possible, extinguish this imperative Nepali institution.

After all, the Nepalese monarch was not only the head of state, but the custodian of a rich

kaleidoscope of Nepali traditions.

The President of the Republic cannot at all compete with the traditional Hindu monarch.

Former King Gyanendra was on the right path garnering support.

Unfortunately, the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) which purports to promote Hindu Constitutional Monarchy lost its way. Its leaders became embroiled in unnecessary personal squabbles instead of concentrating on the major issues. And then Gen Z revolt made them completely isolated. Perhaps they can still put their house in order. The Young Turk, Gyanendra Shahi could still build from scratch.

Shahi could explore various ways and means to promote the RPP’s original agenda.

After the present president’s tenure, Shahi and the RPP could propose that HRH Princess Himani Shah be appointed acting president.

This would be an attempt to test the waters, and if a broad section of the general public is in favour – the first step in restoring the Monarchy.

The non-executive head of state would indeed be a prop for the current Balen government.

The writer can be reached at: shashimalla125@gmail.com