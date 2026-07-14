PM Shah directs opening of burn treatment centers in all seven provinces

Kathmandu, July 14: Prime Minister Balendra Shah (Balen)has instructed the government to immediately move forward with plans to establish well-equipped burn treatment centers in all seven provinces of Nepal.

During a discussion with the vice-chancellors of health science institutions at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Monday, he also directed the authorities to implement necessary plans to strengthen burn wards in major government hospitals.

Prime Minister Shah emphasized the need for effective coordination among the federal government, provincial governments, and relevant health institutions to ensure that patients with severe burn injuries receive timely and quality treatment.

Stating that quality, efficient, and citizen-friendly healthcare services remain a top government priority, he also called for greater attention to hospital cleanliness, improved service delivery, the use of digital technology, and the effective implementation of good governance practices.

The Prime Minister further directed authorities to ensure the effective implementation of the provision requiring private hospitals to provide at least 10 percent of their outpatient department (OPD) services at concessional rates to poor, helpless, and economically disadvantaged citizens, thereby expanding access to healthcare services.

During the discussion, the vice-chancellors presented suggestions related to improving the quality of medical education, enhancing healthcare service delivery, maintaining hospital cleanliness, expanding specialized healthcare services, managing skilled health personnel, promoting research, and developing infrastructure.

They also informed the Prime Minister about the digital transformation of healthcare services, the effective implementation of hospital information management systems, and the impact of land encroachment on the institutional development of some health science institutions.

Among those present were Prof. Dr. Navisaman Singh Pradhan, Vice-Chancellor of the Patan Academy of Health Sciences; Prof. Dr. Ajay Kumar Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of the Rapti Academy of Health Sciences; Prof. Dr. Narayan Singh Gurung, Vice-Chancellor of the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences; Dr. Smriti Kafle, Vice-Chancellor of the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan; and Vivek Acharya, Vice-Chancellor of the National Academy of Medical Sciences.

People’s News Monitoring Service.