Nepal bars foreign films targeting Nepal or friendly nations

Kathmandu, July 14: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has said that films deemed harmful to Nepal’s security, peace and public order, or to the country’s relations with friendly nations, will not be granted screening permission.

In a circular issued to the Film Development Board, the ministry instructed that no film containing content against Nepal’s security or friendly neighboring countries should be approved for public screening.

The ministry reminded the board of Section 8(3) of the Film (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 1969 (2026 BS), which states that the Film Screening Committee shall not grant permission to screen any film, or any part of a film, if it is found to undermine Nepal’s security, peace and public order, or its friendly relations with other countries.

“Films intended for public screening in Nepal must first apply to the Film Screening Committee for certification and may only be exhibited after receiving approval in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations,” the circular states. “Film producers, distributors and all concerned stakeholders are required to fully comply with this legal provision.”

The ministry further clarified that any film containing content that violates the Act will not receive clearance from the Film Screening Committee under Section 8(3).

“If films containing content contrary to the provisions of the Act are submitted for certification, permission cannot be granted by the Film Screening Committee under Section 8(3),” the circular states. It also instructed the Film Development Board to inform producers, distributors and other stakeholders of the decision and ensure necessary coordination.

The ministry issued the circular after the Film Screening Committee debated whether to approve the film Alpha, citing concerns over its subject matter. The movie, however, was granted permission for release at the last moment following the minister’s directive.

People’s News Monitoring Service