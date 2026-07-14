NC calls suspicious vehicle parking a serious attack on democratic values

Kathmandu, July 14: The Nepali Congress (NC) has expressed serious concern over the suspicious parking of a vehicle outside a media house and the private residence of the party’s President Gagan Kumar Thapa.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the party’s General Secretary Pradeep Paudel said the incident had drawn the party’s serious attention.

“The Nepali Congress is seriously concerned over the incident in which unidentified individuals parked a vehicle in a manner that obstructed movement and created fear outside the private residence of Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa, at the entrance to a prominent media house, and in an area regularly used by businesspeople,” the statement said.

The party claimed the incident was a deliberate attempt to intimidate democratic activities and suppress free expression.

“The Nepali Congress views this as a planned act driven by a malicious intent to intimidate freedom of expression and democratic activities,” Paudel said.

The party described the incident as a serious attack on democratic values, the rule of law, and civil liberties.

“Such actions constitute a grave assault on democratic values, the rule of law, and citizens’ freedoms,” the statement read. “The Nepali Congress strongly condemns this style of intimidation and demands an impartial investigation into the incident, along with legal action against those responsible.”

The party also called on all pro-democracy forces, the media, civil society, and the public to unite against what it described as undemocratic activities to safeguard democracy, press freedom, and citizens’ rights.

People’s News Monitoring Service