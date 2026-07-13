Three siblings drown in water pit in Siraha

Siraha, July 13: Three children from the same family died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Siraha’s Golbazaar Municipality on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near a livestock market in Choharba, Ward No. 7, where a pit had been dug to store water for animals.

The victims were identified as 12-year-old Sabnam Khatun, 10-year-old Rubina Khatun, and seven-year-old Saiful Sheikh. Originally from Jigrawa in Rautahat district, the family had been living in a rented room in Golbazaar and survived by collecting and selling scrap materials, according to the District Police Office, Siraha.

In a separate incident, rescue teams recovered the body of a nine-year-old boy from the Rapti River in Banke on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pratit Singh Rathore said the deceased was identified as Shulav Raut of Duduwa Rural Municipality, Ward No. 9. He had gone missing after entering the river.

Search efforts are still underway for 11-year-old Khushi Sijapati, who disappeared in the same incident and remains missing.

People’s News Monitoring Service