Massive pub fire kills 27, injures 60 in Bangkok

Bangkok: At least 27 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a bar in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that 27 bodies had been recovered from the building, while dozens of injured people had been taken to hospitals.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after midnight on Sunday and found customers fleeing through the bar’s main entrance as flames engulfed the building. Videos shared on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the bar while people screamed and ran for safety.

Several people fell during the panic, and at least two were seen with their clothes on fire. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, but extensive damage had already been done. Local media reported that the 27 victims included nine men and 18 women.

More than 60 people are receiving treatment at hospitals, while several others remain missing, according to Thai media outlet Thairath. The prime minister said many victims ran to the back of the building and tried to hide in the restrooms after the fire broke out, where they later died from smoke inhalation.

Quoting a musician who was performing at the time, the prime minister said, “The fire started at the cut out switch and spread very quickly. An explosion followed, and everyone began running to escape the smoke and flames.” He added that most of the bodies were found inside the restrooms.

The bar, identified as Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, is located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district and is known as a popular local restaurant and entertainment venue. Photos released after the fire was extinguished showed rows of body bags outside the bar, while the interior, including furniture, walls, and the ceiling, had been completely destroyed.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, after inspecting the site, said the fire spread rapidly because of flammable decorative materials inside the bar. Speaking to the Daily News newspaper, he said preliminary reports suggested that shops selling chocolates and other goods had blocked emergency exits.

He stressed that forensic investigators would conduct a detailed and official investigation before reaching any conclusions.

According to local time, a passing driver noticed the fire at around 11:30 p.m. He said he got out of his car, smashed the bar’s windows, and managed to rescue two people. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

People’s News Monitoring Service