Kathmandu Valley, Kavre face severe flood risks

Kathmandu, July 13: The Flood Forecasting Division on Monday issued a flood bulletin warning of the risk of flash floods in small rivers across several districts of the country.

According to the division, water levels in the country’s major rivers, including the Koshi, Narayani, Bagmati, Karnali, Mahakali, and their tributaries, remain below warning levels. Water levels in the Kankai, Kamala, Babai, East Rapti, and West Rapti rivers are also below the alert threshold.

In its three-day flood outlook, the division warned of a high risk of flash floods on Monday in small rivers flowing through Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Kavrepalanchok, and nearby districts.

It also forecast a significant rise in water levels in small rivers across Panchthar, Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Saptari, Sunsari, Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Sindhuli, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun, Makwanpur, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Chitwan, Nawalparasi East, Nawalparasi West, Palpa, Kaski, Parbat, Myagdi, Syangja, Kailali, and surrounding districts.

The division said these areas face a moderate risk of flash flooding.

It also forecast that water levels in some small rivers across all seven provinces could rise suddenly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents living along riverbanks and people traveling through vulnerable areas have been urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

People’s News Monitoring Service