Govt, Ganesh Nepali’s family reach 9-point deal

Kathmandu, July 13: The government, including local authorities, and the family of 25-year-old Ganesh Nepali of Mugu, who died while undergoing treatment at Bir Hospital, have reached a nine-point agreement over the incident.

Under the agreement signed on Sunday at the Kathmandu District Administration Office, an independent investigation committee led by a former judge will be formed to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the case. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report to the government within seven days of its formation.

The agreement also states that the government will begin the necessary process to declare Ganesh Nepali a martyr based on the findings and recommendations of the investigation committee.

It further provides that Kathmandu Metropolitan Police personnel deployed at the scene on the day of the incident will be suspended for the time being, with further action to be taken in line with the committee’s findings.

As part of the relief package, the deceased’s wife will be offered employment at Kathmandu Metropolitan City based on her qualifications and ability. The metropolitan city will also bear the full cost of their daughter’s education through higher studies, while an appropriate compensation amount will be approved at the next executive meeting.

The government and the metropolitan city have also agreed to take responsibility for all funeral arrangements, transportation and accommodation expenses for the victim’s family in Kathmandu, facilitate legal procedures including the release of the body and the postmortem, and provide health insurance for members of the victim’s immediate family.

People’s News Monitoring Service