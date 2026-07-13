German companies begin printing e-passports

Kathmandu, July 13: Two German companies, Veridos and Muehlbauer, began producing Nepal’s electronic passports (e passports) on Monday under a new passport production and management system, the Department of Passports said.

Passport printing has started at the department’s office in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu.

“The Department of Passports is pleased to inform that, from July 13, it has successfully completed the largest data migration in Nepal’s history and launched passport services through a new passport production and management system. Passport records of around 10 million Nepali citizens have been securely transferred to the new system,” the department said in a statement.

The department said some technical issues, slower system performance, and minor delays in passport issuance are expected during the initial phase following the implementation and launch of such a large information technology system.

It said technical teams, department staff, and experts from the system developer are on standby around the clock to continuously monitor, test, and improve the system.

The department said it is fully committed and capable of resolving both immediate and long term technical issues.

It has also requested that only applicants with urgent passport needs submit applications during the initial rollout, saying this would help stabilize the new system and improve its performance.

People’s News Monitoring Service