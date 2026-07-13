Bishnu Poudel’s custody extended for further three days

Kathmandu, July 13: The Special Court has granted permission to keep CPN-UML Vice Chairman Bishnu Paudel, who is in custody on charges of money laundering, for an additional three days police detention.

A joint bench of Special Court judges Narayan Prasad Paudel and Umesh Koirala today extended the detention period of Paudel, who is also a former finance minister, by three days to allow further investigation.

With this, the Special Court has extended his detention for the fifth time. The Department of Money Laundering Investigation had sought the court’s approval for an extension, stating that the investigation had not yet been completed.

The department is investigating Paudel on allegations of illegally acquiring property. Paudel was arrested from Surkhet on Ashadh 8.

A habeas corpus petition filed by Paudel’s wife at the Supreme Court seeking his release has been dismissed.

People’s News Monitoring Service.