Bhanu Jayenti today

Kathmandu, July 13: The 213th birth anniversary of Adikavi (pioneer poet) Bhanubhakta Acharya is being celebrated today in Nepal and abroad with the organization of various programs.

By presenting the Ramayana—a Nepali rendition and translation conveying the essence and meaning of Lord Ram, the king of Ayodhya, originally written in Sanskrit—Bhanubhakta made a significant contribution to the Nepali language and literature.

The Ramayana written by him is still recited melodiously in Nepali households across the country.

It is said that while Prithvi Narayan Shah geographically unified Nepal, Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya unified the country through language, literature, and culture.

Born on Ashadh 29, 1871 B.S. (July 13, 1814) in Chundi Ramgha of Tanahun district, Bhanubhakta is believed to have been inspired to write the Ramayana in Nepali after a grass cutter (ghasi) advised him that “one should earn a good name by doing meaningful work after being born.”

Similarly, Vadhushiksha is another one of his famous literary works.

His other works include Prashnottar, Bhaktamala, Ramgita, and various other miscellaneous compositions. Bhanubhakta made a historic contribution to promoting Nepali ethnic unity, national identity, and cultural awareness, as well as strengthening Nepal’s national culture.

To commemorate the Adikavi, programs including garlanding his statue and organizing morning processions are being held today. A special program, including a wreath-laying ceremony, has also been organized at the statue of Adikavi Bhanubhakta located inside the premises of the Nepal Academy.

People celebrate Bhanu Jayanti by reciting the Ramayana translated into Nepali by him in their homes. On this occasion, organizations working in the fields of language, literature, and culture are organizing various programs to mark Bhanu Jayanti. Institutions including the Bhanubhakta Foundation and the Nepal Education Council have also organized different events.

Bhanubhakta’s birth anniversary is also celebrated in Darjeeling, Sikkim, Bhutan, Burma (Myanmar), and other countries and regions with significant Nepali-speaking populations.

People’s News Monitoring Service.