Thapa condemns police crackdown, demands release of detained youths

Kathmandu, July 12: Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa has strongly criticised the police action against youths who visited the flood-hit holding centre in Kirtipur, saying the government should respond to public questions through dialogue, not arrests.

In a social media post on Saturday, Thapa condemned the detention and alleged assault of youths, including Gen Z activist Majid Ansari, Nahendra Khadka, and Sarisma Thapa, calling the incident shameful and deeply disturbing.

He said the youths had gone to assess the condition of flood-affected families and seek answers from the government, not to create unrest. Describing the use of force as unacceptable, Thapa questioned whether the state had become not only insensitive but also intolerant.

He stressed that questioning the government is a fundamental democratic right and said arrests, baton charges, and repression cannot be the response. According to him, a government’s strength lies in respecting the rule of law, listening to criticism, and remaining accountable, rather than trying to silence dissent through force.

Taking aim at the government, Thapa said failing to listen to public concerns reflects weakness, not strength. He also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of everyone detained in connection with the incident.

The controversy began after police detained several youths who had reached the Kirtipur Holding Centre to assist and observe the condition of flood-displaced landless families. Ansari was reportedly injured during the police operation. The incident has drawn criticism from political parties, civil society organisations, and rights groups, which have called for accountability and restraint.

Meanwhile, police detained 26 people in Biratnagar during a protest against the arrests. Demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the District Police Office on Saturday night, demanding the release of those held in Kirtipur.

Police said officers repeatedly asked protesters to disperse, but they allegedly blocked traffic and obstructed police duties. All 26 protesters were taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Those detained include Amaresh Mali and Krishna Yadav of Rajbiraj, Saptari, along with Morang residents Mohammad Dil, Rohit Sahani, Mohammad Afroz, Ankit Rajbanshi, Asif Umar, Chand Chahid, Aftab Sheikh, Arman Sheikh, Dipesh Kumar Rai, Rehan Sheikh, Mehbuch Alam, Sarukhan Sharma, Mohammad Taufiq Umar, Asif Sheikh, Sachin Kumar Mandal, Mohammad Jamshed Alam, Aslam Sami, Priyans Kumar Karn, Faran Khan, Amir Jamali, Mohammad Sin Alam, Anjar Khan, and Saki Alam.

Police said all 26 detainees have been placed in custody, and further investigation is underway.