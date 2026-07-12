Police detains Durga Prasai, releases him reaching his residence in Bhaktapur

Kathmandu, July 12: Durga Prasai, a campaigner of Hindu culture and tradition, was taken into police custody from Tribhuvan International Airport today immediately after landed at TIA from Jhapa. Police detained him after anticipating that he might speak against the government at the airport.

The police took him to his residence and released him. He was transported to his home in a police vehicle. Since Prasai was scheduled to arrive from Jhapa today, journalists were attempting to reach the airport. However, police did not allow Prasai to proceed beyond the Golden Gate area.

Police said he was taken into custody after he attempted to organize a programme at the airport premises.

This is possibly the first incident in which police have detained a citizen even before he had spoken publicly. Prasai is known as a person who openly expresses his views without hesitation. On some occasions, he has also been accused of making exaggerated statements. Police have previously arrested him multiple times for his remarks.

Following the self-immolation of Ganesh Nepali of Mugu, the Balen government has been facing widespread criticism from various quarters. Police reportedly prevented Prasai from speaking to the media, fearing that his remarks could further intensify the ongoing criticism against the government.

People’s News Monitoring Service.