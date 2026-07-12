NC on the verge of formal split

Kathmandu, July 12: The internal dispute within the Nepali Congress has deepened further.

Former Acting President Purna Bahadur Khadka has said that the party has reached a point where there is a 90 percent possibility of a split.

According to leader Min Bishwakarma, Khadka has made it clear that he does not intend to split the party and form a new one, and that he will continue efforts to preserve unity until the end.

However, Bishwakarma said the possibility of reconciliation is weakening as there has been no dialogue or positive initiative from the establishment faction.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat has reached Biratnagar and held a meeting with Dr. Shekhar Koirala.

The anti-establishment faction is preparing to set the date for a national gathering on the occasion of BP Memorial Day on August 6.

Although proposals have been exchanged between the establishment and anti-establishment factions, leaders believe that the power struggle within the Nepali Congress has reached a decisive stage as there has been no formal response from the party leadership.

People’s News Monitoring Service.