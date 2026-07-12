15 Indian tourists killed after speedboat carrying 32 capsizes off Vietnam

Hanoi, July 12: At least 15 people were killed after a speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has confirmed the incident.

The speedboat, carrying 32 Indian tourists along with crew members and other staff, overturned in the sea at around 1 pm local time on Saturday.

According to Vietnamese media outlet Tuoi Tre, 23 people were rescued following the accident. They are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The speedboat, registered as AG26751, is owned by Minh Huy Phu Quoc Trading and Tourism Co. Ltd.

The vessel reportedly developed a technical problem about 400 meters from Ngoai Island on the Hon May route. It later capsized, throwing all passengers and crew into the sea.

Videos shared on social media show strong winds and high waves at the time of the accident.

The Hon May route is a popular tourist destination in Phu Quoc, known for its natural beauty and coral reef diving. Visitors typically take a 20 to 40-minute boat ride to reach the island.

People’s News Monitoring Service