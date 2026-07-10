On/Off the Record: When foreign agents are active

By P.R. Pradhan

Yes, they are leaders who speak against the greater interests of their own country. They are educated, yet they have become tools of foreign deep states.

Such “intellectuals” and foreign-educated leaders argue that Nepal does not need an army. Contradictorily, the Nepal Army remains silent, and those in the government do not speak in defense of this institution. The country is unable to manage its recurrent expenditure, which has increased tremendously since the introduction of the provincial structure. As a result, the government has been compelled to borrow simply to finance its regular expenses. These leaders, who serve foreign interests, are well aware of the country’s financial condition, yet they continue to advocate federalism. They fail to acknowledge that if the current trend of borrowing foreign debt continues, Nepal could become a financially bankrupt nation within a few years. Despite this, they continue to advocate a federal structure based on ethnic identity. The question is: Do we really need seven provinces for a country with a population of only around 30 million?

King Mahendra and King Birendra envisioned transforming Nepal into an industrial nation capable of providing employment opportunities for its youth at home. Unfortunately, many of the industries established during their reigns were privatized or sold off by political leaders, often for personal gain, causing significant losses to the nation.

In a landlocked country like Nepal, where the domestic market is limited, the private sector is generally reluctant to invest. Before making investments, businessmen assess both the market size and the investment environment. Nepal still relies heavily on the Indian market for its exports, and that market is often affected by Indian political and bureaucratic barriers. As a landlocked nation, Nepal also has limited access to international air routes. Nepali airlines often face difficulties obtaining permission to operate flights to new Indian destinations located just across the Nepal–India border. Indians are even conservative in providing new routes to aircraft flying to and from Nepal. Indian authorities have also indicated that they may not purchase electricity generated through Chinese investment or involvement. Nevertheless, some Nepali leaders continue to assure the public that Nepal will become prosperous by exporting electricity to India. Such assurances appear unrealistic. Nepal should look towards the north for its market and promoting exports to the third countries via north as well.

When the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) initiated a debate on federalism, those same foreign-backed leaders warned of launching a massive and violent agitation. They even claimed that the essence of the April 2006 movement was federalism. However, they have been unable to justify the significance of the federal system since the promulgation of the 2015 Constitution. In fact, the present model of federalism, secularism, and republicanism is viewed by many as a product of the 12-point Delhi Agreement. Since the adoption of the current Constitution, the country has witnessed continuous deterioration, therefore, a large section of the people are for abandonment of the present political structure.

A constitution is a means of governing a nation; it can never be above the nation itself. The foremost responsibility of visionary leadership is to make the nation and its people prosperous. If a constitution ultimately harms the country, it should be replaced with one that better serves the nation’s interests.

Some suspect that the Gen-Z movement may also have been influenced by foreign powers, although many innocent young people genuinely participated in hopes of bringing about positive change. It is possible that the movement was later hijacked. Nevertheless, the September 2025 unrest demanded the replacement of the 2015 Constitution, stronger action against corruption, and the establishment of good governance. The March 5 election was also seen as a call for change. As a result, the newly emerged political force, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), secured an almost two-thirds majority.

Those involved in mediating with the President made what many consider a serious mistake by preserving a constitution that had already been rejected by large sections of the public. Consequently, the RSP is now facing a political crisis, while many of the previously rejected political leaders have gradually begun to regain influence. It now appears that yet another political movement may be necessary to complete the country’s process of political transformation.