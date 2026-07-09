PM Balen Shah meets construction contractors

Kathmandu, July 9: Prime Minister Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ held discussions with construction entrepreneurs today.

Immediately after the release of the monetary policy on Wednesday, Prime Minister Balen had held discussions with representatives of the private sector, particularly the three major business organizations — the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), and the Nepal Chamber of Commerce. Following that, he met with construction entrepreneurs for further discussions.

During the meeting held at Singha Durbar today, Prime Minister Balen asked construction entrepreneurs about the rate for price adjustments. Speaking to journalists after the meeting, a representative of the Federation of Contractors’ Associations of Nepal (FCAN) said, “Regarding price adjustments, the Prime Minister asked us, ‘What is your proposed rate?’”

The entrepreneurs said that rising inflation, especially due to geopolitical tensions around the world, fluctuations in petroleum prices, and shortages of construction materials, have increased costs and made it difficult to continue construction works. In this regard, they demanded that price adjustments also be made for government public procurement contracts. During the discussion, Prime Minister Balen asked the entrepreneurs to submit a proposal regarding the rate of price adjustment.

The entrepreneurs said they were highly encouraged by the meeting with the Prime Minister, describing it as very productive. They said the government has assured them that it would facilitate solutions to problems in the construction sector, including technical, practical, and payment-related issues.

During the discussion with construction entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Shah stated that the construction sector is an important foundation for the country’s economic development, employment generation, and infrastructure building. He said the government was positive about resolving the practical problems faced by the sector.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Balen also stated that making the construction business dignified, transparent, responsible, and result-oriented, while ensuring timely completion of development projects, requires active and effective cooperation from all stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Federation of Nepalese Construction Entrepreneurs (FCAN) President Nicholas Pandey, Senior Vice President Mukesh Pant, General Secretary Shivahari Ghimire, Bagmati Province Vice President Balkrishna Thapa, and former federation president and advisor Jayaram Lamichhane.

People’s News Monitoring Service.