Hundred days of the RSP government

By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

July 4 holds special significance for both the people of the United States of America and Nepal’s Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP). On this day in 1776, the United States gained its independence from Great Britain, while on July 4, 2026, the RSP completed its hundred days in government. We will not dwell on American independence, as much has already been said and written about it over the centuries. Instead, we will examine what is often referred to as the honeymoon period of the RSP government led by Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen.

The immediate fallout of the September 2025 uprising was the ousting of the Oli-led government and the dissolution of Parliament. Soon afterwards, an interim government was formed in accordance with an understanding between the Gen Z leaders and the President. Headed by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, the interim government’s primary task was to conduct the general election before March 5, 2026. Despite widespread doubt and uncertainty, it successfully held the election.

The election results surprised many, although it had been widely expected that the RSP would emerge victorious. Frustrated by years of political instability, poor governance and rampant corruption, the people handed the RSP a clear mandate, ending the dominance of the country’s three major parties—the CPN-UML, the Nepali Congress (NC) and the Maoist Centre. The RSP-led government, headed by Balendra Shah, was formed on March 27, 2026, and completed its first hundred days in office on July 4, 2026.

Soon after assuming office, the RSP-led government unveiled a 100-point governance reform agenda aimed at promoting transparency, combating corruption and stimulating economic growth. The public warmly welcomed the government’s ambitious commitments. There was widespread optimism, almost as if the country had already embarked on a new era of development. However, the reality has been less encouraging. Most of the commitments remain either unfulfilled or are still at various stages of implementation.

According to observers, the government’s most significant achievement during its first hundred days has been its firm action against politically appointed officials. It removed approximately 1,200 officials from their positions, arguing that they had been appointed on the basis of political affiliation and nepotism rather than merit. Over the years, the practice of political patronage in public appointments has taken a heavy toll on the country’s governance and development. Many individuals secured influential positions through political connections rather than competence, contributing to the exodus of talented young people seeking better opportunities abroad. By removing such appointees through ordinances, the RSP government sought to demonstrate its commitment to meritocracy over political favouritism.

The government’s nationwide eviction of illegal squatters has also been widely regarded as a commendable initiative. For years, the illegal encroachment of public land in the name of landless squatters has posed a major challenge to development planning. It has often been alleged that these squatters constituted an important vote bank for the CPN-UML, the NC and the Maoist Centre, and therefore enjoyed political protection. Viewed from this perspective, the government’s action represented a significant policy shift.

Another notable achievement within the promised timeframe came under Point 99 of the government’s reform agenda, which pledged to refund small depositors affected by the cooperative crisis within the first hundred days. Of the 23 cooperatives declared troubled, eligible claims have been settled in three, while settlement in three others is nearing completion. According to media reports, Rs 44.35 million has been returned to 1,895 small depositors.

Upon assuming office, the RSP government also pledged to compensate the victims of the Gen Z protest. Unlike many political promises, this commitment has been partially fulfilled. According to media reports, 53 bereaved families have each received Rs 1.5 million in compensation, while Rs 8.167 million has been distributed through district administration offices to support 134 people injured during the protest.

On the economic front, the government introduced a single-window service to simplify industrial registration and established a one-door approval mechanism at the Investment Board Nepal to expedite forestry and land-clearance approvals for investment projects. These initiatives have made it easier for investors and service seekers to obtain government services than in the past.

However, this is not to suggest that the Balen-led government has been free from shortcomings. Like its predecessors, the RSP government has committed several blunders that have raised questions about its performance, judgement and ability to govern effectively.

Many political observers argue that the party’s leadership lacks the political experience and maturity required for effective governance. They contend that decisions are often made hastily, without adequate preparation, careful analysis or a proper understanding of the country’s political and legal realities. This criticism became particularly evident in the arrest of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, which, according to legal experts, was carried out without sufficient legal grounds. The subsequent court order for his release dealt a blow to the government’s credibility and raised serious questions about its judgement and commitment to due process.

Similarly, the government’s pledge to reduce the number of federal ministries from 22 to 17 within 30 days has yet to materialise. This is another example of its failure to translate promises into action.

Just before completing its first hundred days, the government introduced new traffic regulations. The move attracted widespread criticism, with many arguing that the hefty fines for traffic violations would impose an unfair financial burden on the public. Critics argue that if the government can impose such severe penalties, it also has a corresponding responsibility to improve road conditions and complete ongoing road expansion projects within the stipulated deadlines. Their concerns cannot be dismissed lightly, as commuters and residents living along roads under expansion continue to endure excessive dust, chronic traffic congestion and other hardships caused by prolonged construction delays.

No government is perfect, and the RSP government is no exception. Nevertheless, there remains hope that it will carefully assess its shortcomings, learn from its mistakes and take corrective measures. In simple terms, many people still believe that the government can deliver on its promises. What it needs most is greater preparation, more careful analysis, and a deeper understanding of Nepal’s political and legal realities.