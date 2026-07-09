How has the government performed actually?

By Ankit Thapa

The Balen Shah government has experienced more than hundred days in office. This is called the so-called honeymoon period when government is not criticized.

But as soon as this government completed its 100 days, the opposition parties started to harshly criticize the performance of the Balen-led government. Actually the government has formulated lofty plans to develop the country within this short time.

But this author feels no special programs have been initiated to have a direct impact to the day-to-day life of the common people.

Just resettling the squatters, that also the certain areas of Kathmandu and some other cities is not enough. This is like a show piece and a populist move.

Apart from not being accused of the government and its ministers being involved in corruption, still the opposition parties are up in arms in criticizing the present government for its lack of performance. The fact is that the government especially Prime Minister Balen Shah has been working very hard to fulfill the promises he had made before he became the Prime Minister.

But that simply is not enough as one person alone cannot change the whole scenario of the nation. The people have no doubt that PM Balen is an honest person who has come with a strong will to develop Nepal and also make it corruption free.

We all have to support him in his efforts.

But the civil servants, other government bodies and the security forces should be as clean as him or Balen whether he has the capacity or not must be able to change the whole system. This is a very difficult task whether one man can do or not. That is why he needs the support of the whole country especially from the opposition parties.

Right now, we are not seeing the support that Balen needs from many intellectuals and also the opposition parties. They have seemed to be hell bent to see a splinter within the Rastra Swatantra Party (RSP) and also among the leaders who are supporting either PM Balen Shah or Rabi Lammichane.

As an observer, this author feels that many of the commentators are quite correct in saying that there could be a split even in the newly born Rastra Swatantra Party (RSP) where differences has been seen in a very short period, unlike the old parties which at least maintained a symbolic sign of unity for many years.

The biggest concern of the general people is that the government after its honeymoon period has not been able to initiate programs or projects which have directly made an impact of the daily lives of the people. This is the main truth and also a factor the public are concerned about. So while the policy of the government to visualize long term progress for the nation, they have not initiated action to directly benefit the people in general. This is an important part of the government’s performance if it actually wants to fulfill the promises it had made to the people.

It should fully concentrate on issues like reducing inflation providing health facilities especially in the remote areas, Stop making educational institutions only as business centers, cleaning up the government’s system, punishing the corrupt and many other things which the people can feel that the government is actually working for the public’s benefits and not for themselves only.

This is an important factor which the present decision makers including PM Balen Shah should not forget. The people are very volatile and they might not tolerate the incompetence of even the present government. Like we have seen in the past, we have seen many changes taking place politically because the people were dissatisfied.

The public should never be ignored as they are the ones who decide on the fate of political parties and their leaders. The same holds true for the present led Balen Shah government which seems to be very popular but still has many enemies around him.

In what we call the frequently repeated word of ” Loktantra” , the people are the real system builders and at no cost there voice can be ignored by any party no matter how much popular they think they are.

We all know that the older parties have deep rooted organizations and unions in virtually every sector. They are vehemently against the present government. This is a bad signal for a stabilized Nepal in the future. This sort of people should be sidelined by not only the parties but also the political leaders.

The present lot of leaders, including PM Balen Shah should realize this reality otherwise they can also soon be outraised like the old leaders and the old parties.