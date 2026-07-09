Beyond politics: Building a better Nepal

By Narayan Prasad Mishra

Our country stands at a critical moment in its history. The country is blessed with magnificent natural beauty, a rich cultural heritage, abundant water resources, and a young population eager to contribute. Yet many citizens continue to struggle with unemployment, poor public services, corruption, and a lack of opportunities. Thousands of capable young people leave the country every year in search of education and employment abroad. This trend should concern every citizen and every leader.

The true strength of our country lies not in its mountains or rivers alone but in the knowledge, honesty, and hard work of its people. National development begins with good governance. Public institutions must be transparent, accountable, and free from political interference. Appointments should be based on merit rather than personal connections or political loyalty. When honesty is rewarded and corruption is punished, public confidence in the state grows.

Education must also become a national priority. Schools and universities should prepare students not only to earn degrees but also to acquire practical skills, creativity, and a sense of responsibility toward society. At the same time, greater investment in agriculture, tourism, information technology, and small and medium-sized industries can create employment opportunities within the country and reduce the need for young people to seek uncertain futures abroad.

The welfare of the people should remain the ultimate goal of every government policy. Access to quality healthcare, clean drinking water, reliable infrastructure, and social security should not be viewed as privileges but as essential public services. Special attention should be given to women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and people living in remote areas so that no citizen is left behind.

The responsibility for Nepal’s progress does not rest solely with the government. Citizens must also fulfill their duties by respecting the law, paying taxes honestly, protecting the environment, and participating actively in community development. A nation advances when both its leaders and its people work together with integrity and a shared sense of purpose.

Our country has overcome many challenges throughout its long history. With visionary leadership, sound policies, and responsible citizenship, it can build a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive society. The development path may not be easy, but it is certainly achievable if the nation places the welfare of its people above narrow political and personal interests.

In the present context, the parties in government and the opposition must rise above partisan interests and work together for the nation’s welfare and the well-being of its people. The government should be willing to welcome genuine advice and constructive criticism whenever it serves the best interests of the country and its people. Likewise, the opposition should support the government’s programs and policies whenever they are beneficial to the nation, rather than opposing them merely for political reasons. Democracy functions best when both the government and the opposition place the national interest above partisan interests. If Nepal’s political leaders truly love their country, they must demonstrate that love through mutual respect, understanding, cooperation, and a shared commitment to national development and the welfare of the people. Only then can Nepal move confidently toward lasting peace, prosperity, and sustainable progress.

I hope all will realize it.

narayanshanti70@gmail.com

About the author: A non-partisan writer of several books and numerous articles in Nepali and English; former Chief of the Office of the Tribhuvan University Service Commission, Nepal; and a senior citizen in his mid-eighties.