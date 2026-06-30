Paraguay dump Germany out; Brazil reach last 16

KATHMANDU, June 30: Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup by knocking Germany out on penalties, while Brazil needed a stoppage-time winner from Gabriel Martinelli to edge Japan 2-1 and reach the Round of 16.

At Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Germany’s World Cup campaign ended in heartbreak after a 1-1 draw with Paraguay, then a 4-3 penalty shootout loss.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side controlled possession for long stretches but struggled to break down Paraguay’s disciplined defence. The South Americans took the lead in the 42nd minute when Julio Enciso finished a swift counterattack, putting Germany under pressure before halftime.

Germany responded after the break and found the equaliser in the 54th minute through Kai Havertz, whose header finally beat goalkeeper Orlando Gill. The four-time champions dominated the remainder of normal time, but Gill repeatedly denied Jamal Musiala, Havertz and Nick Woltemade with a series of outstanding saves.

Germany thought they had won the match in extra time when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner, only for VAR to rule the goal out after deciding Gill had been fouled. Waldemar Anton also came close late on, but Gill again kept Paraguay in the contest.

The match went to penalties, where Gill saved spot kicks from Havertz and Woltemade. Manuel Neuer briefly gave Germany hope with one save of his own. Still, Jonathan Tah blasted Germany’s decisive penalty over the crossbar before José Canale calmly converted the winning kick to send Paraguay through.

The victory ranks among Paraguay’s finest World Cup achievements, while Germany were left to rue missed chances after dominating much of the match.

Brazil 2 Japan 1

Earlier at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Brazil survived a determined challenge from Japan to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Japan frustrated Brazil throughout the first half with disciplined defending and took a deserved lead in the 29th minute when Kaishu Sano finished a quick attacking move after Brazil failed to clear the danger.

Brazil dominated possession but struggled to create clear chances against Japan’s compact defence. Coach Carlo Ancelotti changed the game after halftime by introducing Endrick and pushing his side further forward.

The changes paid off as Casemiro rose highest to head Brazil level midway through the second half. Japan continued to defend bravely, and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki produced several fine saves as extra time appeared inevitable.

Brazil, however, found one final breakthrough deep into stoppage time. Bruno Guimarães threaded a precise pass into the box, and Gabriel Martinelli kept his composure to fire past Suzuki in the 95th minute, sealing Brazil’s place in the last 16.

The late winner extended Brazil’s long-standing record of always reaching the World Cup knockout stages, but the performance also exposed areas that Ancelotti’s side will need to improve before tougher tests ahead.

Japan exited the tournament with their reputation enhanced after pushing one of football’s traditional powerhouses to the limit. Paraguay now move into the Round of 16 with renewed belief after eliminating Germany, while Brazil advance after surviving one of the closest contests of the knockout stage.

People’s News Monitoring Service