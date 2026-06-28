World Cup group stage ends with England, Portugal, Argentina in command

Washington, June 28: The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded on Saturday with six matches deciding the final places in the Round of 32, completing a dramatic opening phase that featured major upsets, surprise qualifiers and several traditional powers cruising into the knockout rounds.

England, Argentina and Portugal finished atop their respective groups, while Croatia, Algeria and Austria also secured qualification after a tense final day.

England wrapped up Group L with a 2-0 victory over Panama in New Jersey. After a frustrating first half, Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute before captain Harry Kane doubled the lead five minutes later. The result ensured England progressed as group winners with an unbeaten record and reinforced its status as one of the tournament’s favourites.

The battle for second place in Group L proved equally dramatic. Croatia edged Ghana 2-1 in Philadelphia to finish runners-up with six points. Peter Sučić opened the scoring before Ghana equalised through Derrick Luckassen in the second half. Nikola Vlašić restored Croatia’s lead with seven minutes remaining. Ghana, despite the defeat, also advanced as one of the best third-placed teams after collecting four points.

Messi scores again

Argentina also completed a perfect group campaign by defeating Jordan 3-1 in Dallas. Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez gave the South Americans control before Jordan briefly threatened through Musa Al Taamari. Veteran Lionel Messi, introduced from the bench, sealed the victory with a superb free kick, taking his tournament tally to six goals. Argentina finished with nine points from three matches and will head into the knockout stage full of confidence.

The final qualification drama unfolded in Group J, where Austria and Algeria both booked their places after an entertaining 3,3 draw in Kansas City. The result eliminated Iran and completed the Round of 32 lineup. Austria topped the group, while Algeria advanced in second place.

Portugal also finished first in Group K after drawing with Colombia, while Uzbekistan secured second place, completing another competitive group.

With the group stage complete, attention now shifts to the expanded Round of 32, the first ever under FIFA’s new 48-team format. Thirty-two teams remain in contention for the world title, while 16 nations have been eliminated after the opening round. The new format has produced more competitive groups and allowed several emerging football nations to reach the knockout phase for the first time.

Teams in knockout stage

Several heavyweight clashes are already confirmed. Germany will meet Paraguay, Brazil will face Japan, the Netherlands will take on Morocco, France will play Sweden, Argentina will meet Cape Verde, Australia will face Egypt, Spain will play Austria, Portugal will meet Croatia, Switzerland will face Algeria, and Canada will take on South Africa, while the United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mexico, Belgium and England are among the teams still awaiting confirmation of opponents from the best third-placed qualifiers.

The knockout stage promises a sharp rise in intensity as every match becomes a win-or-go-home contest. Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain remain among the leading contenders, but the group stage showed that underdogs are capable of causing major surprises. Morocco, Cape Verde, Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Africa and Algeria all exceeded expectations to earn places in the last 32, adding another layer of unpredictability to the tournament.

The Round of 32 begins on Sunday, with the first fixtures launching the race toward the final on July 19. From now on, every mistake could prove fatal as the world’s biggest football tournament enters its decisive phase.

People’s News Monitoring Service