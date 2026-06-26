World Cup round of 32 picture takes shape after dramatic final group matches

KATHMANDU, June 26: The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 intensified on Thursday as several teams confirmed their places in the knockout stage, while others were left relying on results elsewhere to stay alive.

In Group D, the United States suffered its first defeat of the tournament, losing 3,2 to Türkiye in a thrilling contest. Although already assured of top spot before kickoff, the Americans fought back from behind after Auston Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter found the net. However, Kaan Ayhan struck with virtually the last kick of the match to hand Türkiye a consolation victory. Despite the defeat, the United States finished first in the group and will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, while eliminated Türkiye exited the tournament on a high.

The other Group D fixture ended goalless as Australia and Paraguay settled for a 0,0 draw. The result was enough for Australia to secure second place and a place in the knockout stage. Paraguay finished third and remained in contention to advance as one of the tournament’s best third placed teams. Australia now awaits the runner up from Group G, while Paraguay’s fate depends on the final rankings among third placed teams.

Japan face Brazil

Group F also produced two qualifiers. Japan and Sweden played out a 1,1 draw, a result that sent both teams into the Round of 32. Japan finished as group runner up and now faces five-time world champion Brazil in one of the most anticipated knockout ties. Sweden, meanwhile, progressed through the group and will learn its next opponent once the remaining third placed qualifiers are confirmed.

The Netherlands secured top spot in Group F after defeating Tunisia, ensuring a favorable route into the knockout stage. The Dutch will now meet the runner up from Group C, while Japan’s reward for finishing second is a difficult encounter against Brazil.

Attention now shifts to the final day of the group stage, where several Round of 32 places remain undecided. France takes on Norway, while Senegal faces Iraq in Group I. In Group G, Belgium meets New Zealand and Egypt plays Iran. Group H concludes with Uruguay against Spain and Saudi Arabia facing Cabo Verde. Those results will determine the remaining automatic qualifiers and the final list of best third placed teams.

With the expanded 48 team tournament introducing a Round of 32 for the first time, every result is shaping the knockout bracket. Heavyweights such as Brazil, the United States and the Netherlands have already secured their places, while Japan and Australia will attempt to extend impressive campaigns against tougher opposition in the next phase.