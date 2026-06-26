Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 188

London, June 26: The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela has climbed to at least 188, while more than 1,500 people have been injured. Authorities fear over 200 people remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings, and thousands are still unaccounted for.

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck within 40 seconds of each other on Wednesday evening, triggering widespread destruction across the country. The Venezuelan government has declared a nationwide state of emergency as rescue operations continue.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first quake struck at a depth of 22 kilometers west of the Caribbean coastal city of Morón. The second, stronger tremor followed at a depth of 10 kilometers. Because the quakes occurred on a national holiday, many people were at home when the buildings collapsed. Tremors were felt across Venezuela and as far away as Bogotá, Colombia.

The coastal state of La Guaira, north of the capital Caracas, has suffered the worst damage. The country’s main international airport was forced to shut down after sustaining damage, hampering rescue efforts. Roads remain blocked, while electricity, drinking water and communications have been severely disrupted.

Emergency crews continue to search for survivors, but residents outside Caracas say government rescue teams have been slow to reach affected areas. Many families have begun digging through rubble themselves in search of missing relatives.

Television footage has shown dramatic rescues alongside scenes of grief. One widely shared image from La Guaira showed a mother carrying the bodies of her three year old and 10 year old children wrapped in blankets.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the deployment of rescue teams and unveiled a $200 million reconstruction fund for hospitals and homes. She also appealed to the private sector to provide heavy machinery for rescue operations.

The first international rescue team is expected to arrive from the Dominican Republic, while the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Qatar, Spain, Portugal and Canada have pledged rescue personnel, medical supplies, search dogs, water purification equipment, aircraft and drones.

To facilitate relief operations, the United States has temporarily eased some sanctions on Venezuela until October 23, allowing humanitarian financial transactions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is sending search and rescue teams and medical aid despite logistical challenges caused by the closure of the country’s main airport.

Power outages, mobile network failures, suspended metro services and gas supply disruptions continue in parts of Caracas. Schools have been closed, with some converted into temporary shelters and relief centers.

According to the Associated Press, desperate families have begun posting photographs of missing relatives in public places, while Venezuelans living abroad struggle to contact loved ones as rescue efforts continue. (Source: BBC)

People’s News Monitoring Service