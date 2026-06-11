Our border issues: A casualty of political opportunism

By Narayan Prasad Mishra

Nepal has had border issues with its neighboring countries, particularly India, for many decades. These disputes have remained unresolved despite numerous governments coming to power and repeated public discussions on the matter. While border concerns are naturally sensitive because they involve national sovereignty and territorial integrity, they should not become permanent sources of tension or political exploitation.

Fortunately, Nepal and India share a long history of friendship, cultural ties, economic cooperation, and people-to-people relations. India remains one of Nepal’s most important development partners, while Nepal and India depend on each other in many areas, including trade, transportation, tourism, and energy. Given these close relations, border issues should be addressed through goodwill, mutual respect, and sincere cooperation rather than confrontation and political posturing.





The question that naturally arises is: why has this problem remained unresolved for so long?

Disputes, whether between nations or individuals, cannot be resolved unless due attention is given to the views, concerns, and arguments of all parties involved. A problem remains unsolved when one side is determined only to justify its own position and is unwilling to listen to the other. Genuine resolution requires not only mutual respect and understanding but also a willingness to negotiate in good faith. Lasting solutions are often achieved through a practical give-and-take process that recognizes the legitimate interests of both sides and seeks outcomes that benefit both parties rather than unilateral advantage.





One important reason may be the nature of our political culture. Instead of working together to solve national problems, political parties often view every issue through the lens of political advantage. When one party is in government, opposition parties frequently criticize its handling of border matters. When those opposition parties later come to power, they face the same difficulties and often fail to make meaningful progress themselves.





Border disputes are not the responsibility of a single government alone. They are national issues that require continuity, consistency, and broad political consensus. Unfortunately, our political parties often treat such matters as opportunities to embarrass the government rather than as challenges requiring united national effort. As a result, valuable opportunities for dialogue, negotiation, and diplomatic progress are lost.





So far, opposition parties—regardless of which party happened to be in opposition—have often raised border issues primarily to criticize and pressure the ruling government rather than to help resolve the underlying national problem. This has been one of the most unfortunate and disturbing features of our political culture. Instead of treating border disputes as national concerns requiring collective effort, they have frequently been used as instruments of political competition.

Such an approach reflects political dishonesty and places partisan interests above national interests. When political parties exploit sensitive national issues for short-term political gain, they weaken the country’s ability to pursue a consistent and effective diplomatic strategy. This practice must end. Opposition parties, while fulfilling their democratic role of holding the government accountable, should also cooperate constructively in addressing border issues. By examining historical documents, respecting differing viewpoints, and working toward solutions based on mutual understanding and benefit, both the government and the opposition can contribute to resolving the border problem in a manner that serves the long-term interests of Nepal and its people.





No country can effectively resolve complex border issues when its political forces are divided and competing for short-term political gain. Successful diplomacy requires a unified national position. When neighboring countries see conflicting messages from different political actors, negotiations become more difficult, and progress slows.





The present border issue regarding Lipulek, Kalapapani, and Lipiyadhura once again highlights the need for political maturity and honesty. Both the government and the opposition parties must recognize that national interests take precedence over party interests. Rather than shifting responsibility, they should work together to formulate a common national approach based on facts, diplomacy, and mutual benefit.





At the same time, Nepal should continue engaging with its neighbors in a spirit of friendship and cooperation. Lasting solutions are rarely achieved through emotional rhetoric or political grandstanding. They are achieved through patient dialogue, mutual understanding, and a willingness to seek outcomes that respect the interests of all parties involved.





Dishonesty in politics never benefits a country. When politicians use national issues merely as tools for political competition, the nation pays the price. Our border issue is too important to be reduced to partisan politics. It deserves a sincere, united, and statesmanlike approach.





If Nepal’s political parties can rise above their differences and work together, the country will be in a much stronger position to resolve border disputes and strengthen relations with its neighbors. National problems require national unity. Until our political leaders fully accept this principle, the border issue is likely to remain unresolved, regardless of which party is in power.





The time has come for both the government and opposition parties to put the nation first, cooperate in good faith, and pursue a solution that serves the long-term interests of Nepal and its people.

narayanshanti70@gmail.com

About the author: A non-partisan writer of several books and articles in Nepali and English, former Chief of the Office of the Tribhuvan University Service Commission, Nepal, and a senior citizen in his mid-eighties.