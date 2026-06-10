Paradigm shift in foreign relations

By Rabi Raj Thapa

Since the 1950s, Nepal has been going through a roller coaster of political transitions. Since India gained independence in 1947 and China became the People’s Republic of China in 1949, both countries have risen to become global powers by 2026. Nepal, however, has remained economically stagnant and has failed to achieve political stability. As a result, the country has often become vulnerable to external pressures and dependent on outside influences for its survival. This has become one of Nepal’s fundamental dilemmas and fault lines today.

There are several external factors that Nepal has never been able to overcome politically. For example, the so-called first “Delhi Agreement”, signed by King Tribhuvan, the Rana government, and the Nepali Congress, was engineered by India’s late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on December 8, 1950.

Then came another “Delhi Compromise” in the form of the 12-Point Understanding between the Seven-Party Alliance and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), signed in New Delhi on November 22, 2005. This agreement was reportedly facilitated by former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Shyam Saran and supported by federalist forces, secularists, leftists, and both Nepali and foreign think tanks.

A major issue lies in the difference between how ordinary Nepalis perceive Nepal and how outsiders view the country’s interests and priorities. Many media outlets often blur or misrepresent Nepal’s actual needs and priorities. Recently, a Western media outlet aired a program posing the question: “What does Nepal want from its present government?” In reality, this is a question that should primarily be asked and answered by the government and people of Nepal themselves. If Nepalis do not determine their own priorities, others will inevitably do so on their behalf.

Foreign portrayals of Nepal as “a strip of land sitting between China and India… a poor country that has failed to keep up with its rapidly developing neighbors, governed by a revolving door of recycled political elites” (BBC World Service, London, April 21, 2026) can be difficult for many Nepalis to accept. Such characterizations may sometimes be perceived as derogatory, if not outright insulting.

At times, however, Nepali leaders receive unexpected honors and red-carpet treatment, as was the case with Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane. His meetings with India’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and National Security Advisor spoke volumes. Such engagements represent a significant gesture of goodwill and have the potential to elevate Nepal–India relations to a new level.

More importantly, the official visit of Nepal’s new Foreign Minister, Shisir Khanal, has raised hopes among the Nepali people. If the positive momentum generated by these diplomatic engagements can be sustained and translated into tangible outcomes, both Nepal and India could achieve remarkable progress in economic prosperity and development. Nevertheless, Nepalis have become accustomed to disappointments arising from past Nepal–India relations that often began with high expectations but ended without meaningful results. If the current initiatives follow the same pattern, they too may lose momentum.

In recent years, Nepal’s relationship with its close neighbor India has become increasingly sensitive. Both countries need to engage in sincere dialogue and resolve outstanding issues through peaceful and amicable means. This requires political maturity and a willingness to reach mutually acceptable agreements.

Furthermore, Nepal and India have different priorities and strategic concerns. Today, India is a major economic power and an important security partner in regional and global affairs, associated with strategic groupings such as QUAD and, more broadly, the Indo-Pacific security framework. Nepal, on the other hand, remains focused on basic infrastructure development, political stability, economic growth, and national survival.

Needless to say, one of India’s primary concerns regarding Nepal is its relationship with China. Therefore, Nepal must proceed cautiously, balancing its economic interests with broader security considerations and maintaining constructive relations with both neighbors.

As Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal visits China, Nepal has a valuable opportunity to revive its traditional role as a bridge between two great civilizations, much as it did during the era of the Silk Road. He can play an important role in fostering positive regional synergy and promoting harmonious relations between Nepal’s two most important neighbors, both of which are poised to remain among the world’s leading powers throughout the twenty-first century.