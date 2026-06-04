Himalaya Airlines starts Kathmandu–Shenzhen–Kathmandu air service

Kathmandu, June 4: Himalaya Airlines (IATA: H9), Nepal’s private sector operated international airline, has started direct scheduled flight service between Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Kathmandu, and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), Shenzhen from June 4, 2026.

With the inaugural service, Himalaya Airlines has become the first and only commercial carrier in the history of civil aviation to operate a direct scheduled flight on the Kathmandu–Shenzhen–Kathmandu sector. The operation will establish a new and strategically significant air corridor between Nepal and one of China’s most dynamic economic and technological centers.

Shenzhen, widely regarded as China’s Silicon Valley and officially recognized as the country’s first Special Economic Zone, is a global hub for technology, manufacturing, finance, and innovation. Known as the Future City, Shenzhen is home to leading technology corporations and a rapidly growing base of outbound travellers and business professionals. The establishment of a direct air connection between Kathmandu and Shenzhen represents a significant step forward in Nepal–China bilateral relations and people-to-people connectivity.

The timing of this launch carries additional strategic value. Commencing in the early summer season — traditionally a lean period for Nepal’s tourism industry — this route is expected to provide a meaningful boost to inbound tourism and hospitality-related sectors, contributing positively to Nepal’s broader economic recovery and growth objectives.

Himalaya Airlines will initially operate two weekly frequencies on the Kathmandu–Shenzhen–Kathmandu sector. Outbound flights from Kathmandu will depart every Tuesday and Thursday, with return flights from Shenzhen operating every Wednesday and Friday. The airline has confirmed plans to review and increase operational frequency in response to passenger demand and load factors.

Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched route, stating, “Himalaya Airlines has always pioneered trailblazing and new routes to China, leading the way ahead of conventional market trends. The introduction of the Kathmandu–Shenzhen service is a testament to that commitment. With this route, Himalaya Airlines aims to create memorable travel experiences while upholding the highest standards of safety and service quality. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board and facilitating the discovery of the extraordinary beauty and opportunities that both Nepal and China have to offer.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.