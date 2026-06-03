Unlocking Nepal’s diplomatic potential

By Suresh Acharya

The author points out that Nepal already has some fantastic cultural and historical treasures, but its diplomacy hasn’t quite harnessed them to truly connect with the world.

Nepal is often seen as a country brimming with potential, and so is its foreign policy. While Nepal boasts a rich cultural heritage, a deep religious history and some of the most stunning landscapes on Earth, these strengths don’t always translate into consistent influence overseas.

This isn’t because Nepal lacks the resources. Instead, it highlights how Nepal’s diplomatic landscape has evolved, or perhaps not evolved at all. Too often, foreign policy has been about following established procedures and reacting to events as they unfold, rather than cultivating a strong and confident presence on the global stage.

These days, diplomacy extends beyond government discussions. Countries now connect with each other through culture, education, tourism, media and the actions of their citizens living abroad. In this broader context, how a country is perceived is almost as crucial as what it says in official meetings.

Many countries have already embraced this new approach. South Korea, for instance, has transformed its entertainment and cultural industries into a global powerhouse. India has leveraged its traditions, cinema and global community to enhance its international standing. Japan has been investing in presenting a unique cultural image for years, and Thailand has linked hospitality, food and Buddhist culture to tourism and economic growth.

Nepal also possesses a wealth of material for this kind of engagement. However, it is often introduced to the world through narrower narratives, typically centred around geography, poverty, migration or its position between larger nations. These are indeed parts of Nepal’s story, but they shouldn’t overshadow the broader narrative.

Let’s focus on what Nepal has to offer: its rich culture, religious traditions, stunning natural beauty and its long history of living together peacefully with different groups. The real challenge is not just learning about Nepal, but consistently showcasing it.

Diplomatic missions are key to this. However, many embassies are still mainly administrative offices, focusing on consular matters. Sometimes, people are appointed to diplomatic posts more for political reasons or on a partisan basis than for their experience in communication skills, knowledge of economic development or cultural promotion. Because of this, opportunities in tourism, investment, education, and cultural exchange and cooperation are often not fully realised.

Another resource that is not being used as much is the Nepali diaspora. Nepalis living overseas have contributed to business, education, healthcare, technology and public service. But their connection with national institutions is often informal and not well organised. If we could better coordinate this global community, they could play a much more important role in connecting Nepal with international opportunities.

So, what we need is not just a change in name, but a real change in how diplomacy is seen and done. Embassies should not only deal with paperwork and rules. They should also help promote tourism, encourage investment, support exports, build academic links and create space for cultural exchange. In short, they should help Nepal be better understood and more connected with the world.

To help make this shift happen, we need clear goals and regular ways to check how well things are going. Diplomatic missions should be judged not just on what they report, but also on what they achieve, like innovative work in digital technology, promoting tourism, helping with investments, building educational partnerships, supporting exports and engaging with the diaspora. Without these benchmarks, it is hard to measure and improve what they do.

In recent weeks, there have been some interesting developments in Nepal’s political discussions. For instance, Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s leadership has emphasised the importance of boosting Nepal’s religious and cultural confidence and giving it a more distinctive public image. His swearing-in ceremony at the President’s Office was culturally rich, featuring the chanting of Hindu and Buddhist religious hymns, which the new Gen Z generation had never seen before. His focus on religious tourism, such as the ‘Devbhumi Nepal Campaign’ and a more confident national narrative, indicates an attempt to offer a different perspective on how Nepal engages with the outside world. Whether these efforts result in lasting changes will depend on how seriously they are pursued beyond mere words.

At the same time, Nepal’s overall international image still needs careful rethinking. It has been more defined by its challenges than its potential for too long. While geography will always define Nepal’s position, it should not define its identity. Nepal can also be seen as a country rich in young demographics, socio-cultural heritage, arts and languages, and family-affinity, which is important for the environment, spiritually significant with yoga and naturopathy, along with growing economic opportunities.

There is also room to update how Nepal attracts people from abroad. Many countries now offer long-term visas for students, remote workers, entrepreneurs and visitors seeking cultural or lifestyle experiences. Nepal could consider similar approaches, especially in areas like spiritual tourism, wellness, mountain travel and cultural and nature exploration. These policies would naturally support a stronger international presence.

A country’s image with the world isn’t just about catchy slogans or one-off campaigns. It’s built on steady work, solid institutions and a clear goal. Nepal already has a lot of the tools it needs to be better known and understood globally. The key is to use them consistently.

The door is still open. If Nepal can show itself with more confidence and unity, it can shift from being seen mainly for its challenges to being celebrated for the strengths it already has.

(Suresh Acharya, who has written books about Nepal’s Federalism and RTI, often writes on international relations, governance and public policy.)