The price of corrupt leadership and the challenge of new leadership

By Narayan Prasad Mishra

No matter how political science defines the term “politics” in complex terms and sentences, in simple, universally understandable terms, politics can be seen as the activities and functions related to the state, government, and system of governance. In short, politics is the policy and practice of governing a nation. Therefore, the nation, government, and politics cannot be separated—they are inherently intertwined. Where politics is clean, ethical, and virtuous, the condition of the nation is likewise good. Where politics is corrupt, the nation inevitably suffers.

Good politics depends on honesty, a sense of duty, integrity, patriotism, selflessness, dedication, knowledge, and experience on the part of politicians. Where politicians and their followers are dishonest, selfish, immoral, exploitative, and even traitorous, politics itself becomes synonymous with deceit, manipulation, lies, and betrayal.

In our country, under the confusing swirl of terms like democracy and republic, politicians have misled the people and institutionalized systems of party rule, leader-centric rule, nepotism, and arbitrary governance. As a result, corruption and dishonesty have come to define politics, and the state of the nation has deteriorated. From policy formulation to the functioning of government offices, disorder prevails everywhere. Criminals—thugs, thieves, robbers, and kidnappers—have become more powerful than the police due to their connections with those in power. Likewise, dishonest businesspeople and industrialists, protected by political ties, continue to exploit both the country and its citizens.

With the blessing of these politicians, their loyalists and high-ranking officials have carried out numerous corruption scandals, including cases like the fake Bhutanese refugee scam. Under their influence, public servants at all levels—from local offices such as land revenue, survey, transport, and ward offices—have created a system where no work gets done without bribes. Cooperative operators, in collusion with political actors, have deceived the public through elaborate schemes. Due to self-serving policies, even essential sectors like education and healthcare have become profit-driven industries, burdening ordinary citizens.

Their political interference has infiltrated educational institutions, hospitals, banks, research centers, and industries. With their misguided thinking and support, foreign-funded religious influences are also attempting to erode our religion, traditions, culture, and history. The list of such issues is endless—too vast to fully express in writing or speech. When we analyze the depth of these problems, they appear incredibly difficult to solve. As the Nepali saying goes, “Even if Indra’s father, Gajendra, were to come, it would not be enough.” Indeed, the situation has been made that severe.

However, after decades of suffering, oppression, injustice, and exploitation, the people have finally become aware and awakened. In the recent general elections, they unexpectedly brought down those deceptive parties and leaders from the seat of power. As a result, the heavy yet noble responsibility of restoring order, ensuring good governance, and advancing the nation toward rapid development for the greater good of the people has fallen upon the shoulders of the government led by Balen Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party. There is a growing sense that this government is stepping forward not merely as “Gajendra,” but as a far greater force capable of addressing these challenges, presenting itself as Great Gajendra (Maha Gajendra) with utmost courage and determination.

Meanwhile, the political parties and their followers, frustrated after losing power, seem unwilling to reform. Instead of reflecting on their past mistakes, they are attempting to obstruct even the good initiatives of the current government by portraying them as wrong. It is unquestionably in the national interest to keep educational institutions free from partisan student and faculty unions and to maintain a healthy academic environment. Similarly, freeing government offices from politically driven employee unions is equally beneficial.

It is also more effective and in the public interest to disseminate government information through official state media rather than wasting public funds on advertisements in media outlets that act as mouthpieces of political parties. These are not issues that anyone committed to the national interest should oppose. Yet, under the guise of democracy, human rights, civil rights, and the right to form associations, followers of these parties continue to resist such reforms.

For any association or organization, the priority should not be the interests of a limited group but the welfare of the entire nation and the majority of its people. However, by misinterpreting democratic rights, these actors continue trying to mislead the public.

If we truly desire national development and public welfare, then, regardless of which party is in power, we must cultivate a culture of honesty—one that calls what is right “right” and what is wrong “wrong.” Without this moral clarity, the country will never move in the right direction. As long as the people remain blind followers—servants and loyalists of corrupt leaders and politicians, whether from an old party or a new one—the nation cannot progress. People must come forward to speak the truth, whether to appreciate or condemn, with honesty, a pure heart, and a clear conscience.

narayanshanti70@gmail.com

About the author: A non-partisan writer of several books and numerous articles in Nepali and English; former Chief of the Office of the Tribhuvan University Service Commission, Nepal; and a senior citizen in his mid-eighties.