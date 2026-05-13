CEO of Nepal Investment Mega Bank arrested

Kathmandu, May 13: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited, Jyoti Prakash Pandey, has been arrested.

A team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police took him into custody, CIB spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police Shiva Kumar Shrestha said.

According to spokesperson Shrestha, CEO Pandey was arrested on charges of fraud and criminal breach of trust. He was taken into custody with the assistance of a police team deployed from the District Police Office, Sindhuli.

Shrestha said Pandey was arrested on Tuesday (Baisakh 29) during a vehicle check on the Madan Bhandari Highway at the bus park area of Kamalamai Municipality-6.

People’s News Monitoring Service