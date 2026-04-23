Dharmendra Jha’s travelogue Jaganmukti unveiled

By Our Reporter

A new travel memoir, Jaganmukti, by senior journalist—former president of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists and also former executive of the RSS news agency–Dharmendra Jha, was launched at the Baglung Media Mela-2082 in a function hosted by the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Baglung Chapter. The book was formally released by Gandaki Province Chief Minister Surendra Raj Pandey amid a special gathering of media professionals and literary enthusiasts.

Writing under his literary name “Dharmendra Bihwal,” Jha traces a deeply reflective journey that stretches from the revered Himalayan shrine of Muktinath in Mustang to the iconic Jagannath Temple along India’s eastern coast. Through this narrative, he seeks to illuminate the enduring cultural and spiritual links between Nepal and India.

The 102-page work is notable as the first travelogue in the Maithili language centered on Muktinath. Jha believes the book will resonate strongly with Maithili-speaking readers, especially given the cultural significance of Shaligram stones—widely worshipped in Mithila—which originate from the Muktinath region. The memoir is divided into three sections: an exploration of Muktinath in the Himalayas, a portrayal of Jagannath by the sea, and a concluding segment recounting his experiences at the Mahakumbh and along the Kali River.

Jha’s literary contribution is backed by a distinguished career in journalism. Beyond national roles, he has also been associated with the International Federation of Journalists and the Nepal Press Union. An accomplished author, his body of work spans poetry, drama, and media history, with notable titles including Mithila Mithak and The History of Nepalese Maithili Print Journalism.