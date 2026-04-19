20 Ugandan women, arrested in Thamel, deported

Kathmandu, April 19: Twenty Ugandan women arrested from Thamel have been deported from Nepal.

Police detained the women from Fire Chowk in Thamel on March 24 and launched an investigation. Authorities found that they had been stopping men on the streets and negotiating for explicit services.

Police initially investigated the women under a public misconduct charge. The District Administration Office later imposed a fine of Rs 5,500 on each of them, according to Kathmandu Police spokesperson SP Pawan Bhattarai.

After completing action under the misconduct case, police handed them over to the Department of Immigration for further proceedings under immigration law. The department then decided to deport them.

Following the decision, all 20 women have been sent back to their home country. Police said they have also been barred from re-entering Nepal.

Investigators believe the women were brought in by a network and placed in Thamel for involvement in the sex trade.

People’s News Monitoring Service