King Gyanendra’s New Year message: Correct past mistakes

Kathmandu, April 13: On the eve of the Nepali New Year 2083 BS, which is beginning tomorrow (April 14), former King Gyanendra has extended New Year wishes, stating that we must be firmly committed to correcting past weaknesses and mistakes and to seeking solutions through dialogue and consensus.

In a video message released today (Monday) on the eve of New Year 2083 BS, he said: “We have all learned the lesson that merely changing individuals does not change the country.”

He mentioned that changes in politics, the state system, and governance have been merely superficial, and that the country is facing a pile of problems on all sides.

He also noted that it is positive to see increased participation of the younger generation in politics, hinting at the recent victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party.

King Gyanendra stated that from the perspective of internal security, the country is in a fragile condition, and that it is the government’s duty to ensure the safety of life and property and to guarantee the right to live. “Ordinary citizens should not have to experience any form of physical, mental, or material fear, suffering, or deprivation,” he said.

He emphasized that there should be no exclusion in politics and urged the public to seek constitutional solutions to the country’s problems.

Similarly, he stated that the nation should remain unwavering in its traditional identity. He said, “May all Nepalis attain justice, peace, and prosperity.”

He also mentioned that in today’s difficult and unstable world, we must seek ways to protect ourselves.

He said: “We must safeguard the country from subjugation.”

King Shah also noted that the country will return to stability only if its resources are properly utilized.

Please get the link to the full text of the video message below:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/26734935932798192

People’s News Monitoring Service.