Yogi Aadityanath to attend Bibaha Panchami ceremony in Janakpur

Yogi Aadityanath, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, India, is attending the Ram-Janaki Bibaha Panchami Ceremony in Janakpur on 12 December, a highly placed source informed.

According to the very source, it has been confirmed about Yogi’s visit but the programme details are yet to be set.

Currently, Indian political leaders are busy in election, thus, it has been delayed to develop the visit schedule, said that source.

Yogi will also inaugurate the newly constructed Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway the same day. The Indian Railway Minister is also arriving in Janakpur to inaugurate the railway service.

Earlier, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had extended invitation to Indian PM Narendra Modi and the latter had also accepted the invitation to attend the Bibaha Panchami Ceremony. Due to his busy schedule, Modi has cancelled the trip.

Yogi’s visit is a gesture that the BJP leaders are keen for replacing secular status of the nation by the Hindu religion. Furthermore, Yogi is a strong supporter of restoration of the Hindu Kingdom. He has good relations with former King Gyanendra. The former King had visited Yogi’s office at the special invitation of Yogi and the former King was treated as the sitting King. As Nepal has become a playground of the West and the transformation of Hindu into Christianity has become rampant in Nepal since abolishment of the Hindu Kingdom, the Indian Hindus have become worried and there is a strong lobby within the BJP for restoration of the Hindu Kingdom in Nepal.

Similarly, of late, the Indian Congress leaders have also confessed that they were forced into a conspiracy by the then bureaucracy and intelligence wing RAW headed and influenced by the Christianity campaigners. In the absence of monarchy in Nepal, the country has totally gone under the grip of the West, Congress I leaders have realized.

Since rumours were spread about the visit of Yogi to Janakpur, it has become an head-ache for some leaders in the government as well as in the opposition. NC leader Bimalendra Nidhi, who is known as an Indian Congress confidant, has opposed Yogi’s visit. This makes it clear that how much the opposition party in India is worried from BJP’s Hindu slogan.