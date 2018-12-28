Yet another bus accident in Dang

By Our Reporter

In yet another road accident, 23 persons, mostly students of a polytechnic institute of Dang were killed on Friday.

The vehicle carrying the students and teachers of Ghorai-based Krishna Sen Ichchhuk Polytechnic Institute met with the accident when the bus was returning from Kapurkot in Salyan district on Friday.

Of the deceased 19 were males and four women. Of the deceased, 11 were from Jumla district, six from Dang, and one each from Jajarkot, Bajura, Bajhang, Kanchanpur, Dolpa and Rukum districts.

Police said that 14 persons—nine men and five women—were injured in the incident.

The deceased included bus driver Madan Khatri Chhetri, 32, of Ghorahi Sub-Metropolitan City-3; teachers of Ghorai-based Krishna Sen Ichchhuk Polytechnic Institute Pradeep Ghimire 28, of Ghorahi; and Naresh Oli, 28, of Bhume Rural Municipality, Rukum East; Arjun Shahi, of Jumla’s Chandannath Municipality-3; Bipana Khatri, of Chandannath-10; Rupesh Shahi, of Chandannath-10; Ritendra Shahi, of Chandannath-14; Devi Prasad Upadhyay, of Chandannath-5; Hikmat Bohara, of Chandannath-3; Kusum Rawal, of Chandannath-6; Sailaja Shahi, of Hima Rural Municipaity; Janga Bahadur Bk, of Tila Rural Municipality; Ramesh Upadhyay, of Tila-3, Birendra Kendara; of Kanchha Sundari Rural Municipality-5; Sanjit Ratgaiyan; of Dang’s Dankshisharan Rural Municipality-5; Bijaya GM, of Ghorahi-14; Kabita Khatri, of Babai Rural Municipaity-5; Atish Nepali, of Jajarkot Khalanga Municipality-4; Gajendra Aaindi, of Dolpa’s Gajadulla Rural Municiaplity; Khem Raj Bhatta, of Kanchanpur’s Krishnanagar Municipality-5; Mahesh Joshi, of Bajhang’s Jaya Prithvi Municipatliy; Lokendra Rawal, of Bajura’s Budhi Ganga Rural Municipality-10.

According to the District Police Office, Dang, there were 37 people—34 students, two teachers and a diver—onboard the bus when the incident occurred.

The accident occurred when the bus (Ba 4 Kha 9766) swerved off the road and fell some 700 metres down at Ramri along the Tulsipur-Salyan road section.