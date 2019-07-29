Want to fly to Japan? It’s incredibly cheap

Kathmandu, 30 July Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has introduced a new airfare for Osaka in Japan for Rs 36,999 including VAT.

The Nepal Airlines’ new wide body aircraft will take off for a direct flight to Osaka from Nepal on August 29 this year, which is the aircraft’s first flight on the long haul. The duration of the flight would be some 6 to 7 hours on average. The national carrier will fly to Osaka three days a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, according to the NAC.

The introductory price for roundtrip to and from Osaka to Kathmandu is priced at Rs 72,814. This scheme will last up to Dashain festival, NAC said in a press statement released issued on Monday.

People’s News Monitoring Service