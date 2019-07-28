Two hours parlyes with RAW Chief in Baluwatar, nine persons attend the secret meeting

Kathmandu, 29 July : The recently appointed chief of the Indian external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samanta Kumar Goyel paid a three -day visit to Nepal on July 20-22 and secretly held parleys with Prime Minister Khagda Oli and Prachand separately.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, Oli met Goyel on July 21 in between 8:30 -10:30 at his official residence which was aided and abated by Ganesh Adhikari, the head of the National Investigation Department. Goyel was accompanied by his two officers. General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bishnu Poudel, Principal Political Adviser to Oli Bishnu Rimal and Foreign Affairs Adviser Rajan Bhattarai were present in the meeting.

“In the beginning ,Oli had proposed to meet Goyel one-on-one format but Goyel denied stating that it was against the set norms and values of diplomacy,” writes the paper. Though the duo did not have one-on-one meeting in the room but had an opportunity for the same after the closed door session was over. They had a brief conversation at the garden. Oli also did not missed the opportunity to commend the works of Kathmandu-based chief of RAW Abijeet Halder.

Interestingly, while Oli was having discussion with RAW ‘s head, the leader of main opposition party Sher Bahadur Deuba was dining with Indian Ambassador Manjivsingh Puri. Goyel had not solicited any courtesy call to Deuba or President. Goyel met Prachand at his residence Bhaisepati and had Thakali cuisine. Sanghu has portrayed this visit as rewarding one and supportive in furthering Nepal-India relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service