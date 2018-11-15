Three RPPs’ unification move derailed

By Our Reporter

Due to personal ego and personality problem, the long awaited unification process of the three parties of former panchas –RastriyaPrajatantra Party (RPP), RPP (Democratic) and RPP (Nationalist) – has been derailed for the time being.

RPP (Democratic)’s chairman Pashupati ShumsherRana alleged RPP chairman Kamal Thapa for creating hurdles in the unification process. Speaking at a programme, Rana said that dispute was created by Thapa on party’s name, flag and election symbol.

Reacting on Rana’s remarks, RPP chairman Thapa twitted, “RPP cannot negotiate against the party’s bottom-lines –Hindu nation, monarchyand strong local autonomous bodies”.

Rana is found hesitated in pronouncing “institution of monarchy”, instead, has said “traditional force”. Also, Rana has objection on election symbol “cow” and also on the party flag.

After the shameful defeat of the RPP and its splinter parties in last elections, the party workers have put pressure on the leadership for unification.

To recall, all three splinter parties lost the recognition of being a national party in the last elections. Therefore, if the present split will continue, the three parties having the agenda of Hindu Kingdom cannot exist in Nepali politics. Therefore, cadres from all the three parties are convinced that there is a need for unification and for that party to emerge as an alternate force.

Party sympathizers say that the three parties have to be unified with the commitment for not splitting the party in future anymore. Since its foundation, the RPP is seriously suffering from the disease of splits time and again.