Three die after eating mushroom curry

Kathmandu, 30 July: Three members of a family in Rolpa have died after consuming wild mushroom curry. The deceased have been identified as Karmali Budhathoki, 25, of Gumchal at Lungri rural municipality-6, her seven-year-old daughter Sunita and three-year-old son Puskal, according to local police.

They had consumed curry made out of mushroom brought from the nearby jungle on July 24 and fallen ill after consuming it. Though they were rushed to Bhim Hospital, Rupandehi, they died in course of treatment.

People’s News Monitoring Service